Iraqi Sunni factions form unified council amid govt formation

Baghdad, Nov 24 Leading Iraqi Sunni Muslim parties agreed to form a "National Political Council" to coordinate their strategy in the new parliament, seeking to unify their stance as Shiite factions move to form the next government.

The decision was announced on Sunday (local time) following a meeting convened by Khamis al-Khanjar, leader of the Sovereignty (al-Siyada) Alliance, which secured significant seats in the November 11 general election.

The move comes shortly after Iraq's ruling Shiite Coordination Framework declared it had formed the largest bloc in parliament, a decisive constitutional step that allows the Shiite alliance to name the next prime minister, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, the newly formed Sunni council said it would serve as an overarching framework to "unify visions" and strengthen joint action to secure constitutional rights and bolster Sunni representation in state institutions.

The council affirmed its commitment to dialogue with all national partners, but emphasised it would adhere to principles that "preserve the rights of all components without exception."

Under the ethno-sectarian power-sharing system adopted after the 2003 US-led invasion, Iraq's presidency is reserved for a Kurd, the parliament speaker's post for a Sunni Muslim, and the prime minister's office for a Shiite Muslim.

The conclusion of Iraq's parliamentary elections has confirmed the Construction and Development Coalition, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, as the frontrunner with 46 seats.

Yet, a complex and protracted phase of government formation has just begun, according to election results and political analysts.

The Nov. 11 vote allocated 329 parliamentary seats among competing blocs, with former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition securing 29 seats and former Sunni Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi's Taqaddum (Progress) Alliance winning 27. Kurdish parties, led by the Kurdistan Democratic Party, retained influence in the new parliament.

