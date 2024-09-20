Ireland celebrates 75 yrs of diplomatic ties with India, announces cultural collaboration for 'Durga Puja'

New Delhi [India], September 20 : The Ireland Embassy in New Delhi is celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and India. The embassy has announced a unique cultural collaboration for Kolkata's iconic Durga Puja festival, where Irish and Indian artists will jointly create a spectacular pandal at Behala Nutan Dal.

Reflecting on these deep-rooted connections, Ireland's Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, said, "Ireland and India share a strong and growing partnership that transcends diplomatic relations. Our peoples are connected through education, culture, and shared values. As we mark 75 years of friendship, we are committed to strengthening these ties further, especially as both nations explore new opportunities in trade, technology, and culture."

"One of the most exciting initiatives marking this anniversary is a unique collaboration between the celebrated Irish cultural group Macnas from Galway in the West of Ireland and Kolkata's Behala Nutan Dal," the Ireland Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement on Friday.

Together, artists from both countries are creating a stunning Durga Puja pandal that honours both the Hindu goddess Durga and the Celtic goddess Danu. This fusion of Irish and Indian creativity will offer a visual spectacle that reflects the power of cross-cultural collaboration and celebrates the power of women and the feminine spirit.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ambassador Kelly added, "Durga Puja in Kolkata is one of the most awe-inspiring festivals I have ever witnessed. The energy, creativity, and community spirit of the festival are unparalleled. This year, we are thrilled to see Irish artists collaborating with their Indian counterparts to celebrate shared cultural values. It will undoubtedly be a highlight of our 75th anniversary celebrations."

This partnership, in close collaboration with the Honorary Consul of Kolkata, Mayank Jalan, marks a significant cultural exchange and symbolises the growing global recognition of 'Durga Puja' as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue.

"Over the past seven decades, the bilateral relationship between Ireland and India has grown exponentially. Today, Ireland is home to over 100,000 Indians, making them the third-largest immigrant group after Polish and British nationals," the statment added.

Ireland and West Bengal have been linked culturally for over a century. Kolkata is home to many Irish schools and is also the birthplace of India's renowned literary giant and Nobel Prize winner, Rabindranath Tagore, who had a close relationship with Ireland's most famous poet, William Butler Yeats. Yeats wrote the foreword to the first English translation of Tagore's Gitanjali.

'Durga Puja', also known as 'Durgotsava', is a significant Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Goddess Durga. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura. The festival typically lasts for 10 days (Navaratri), with the main festivities occurring during the last four days (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami).

