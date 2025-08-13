"Ireland is your home too": Former Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien condemns recent violent attacks on Indian citizens

Dublin [Ireland], August 13 : Former Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien has strongly condemned the recent violent and racist attacks on Indian citizens in Ireland, calling the acts "hateful" and unrepresentative of the Irish people.

In a self-made video message shared on X on Tuesday, O'Brien expressed his deep anguish over the matter while expressing solidarity with the Indian community there.

"I want to say how deeply saddened I am by the recent racist and hateful acts against Indians in Ireland. These attacks do not represent who we are as a people. India and its people hold a very special place in my heart," the former Irish cricketing legend stated.

"I want to reiterate to the Indian community that Ireland is your home too. Your contribution to Irish society is immense, and we deeply value everything you do," he added.

https://x.com/KevinOBrien113/status/1955308464642658721

The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi also reposted the video with a message of reassurance, stating that the bond between the two countries would remain "unshaken by the actions of a small few."

"A special message from Irish cricketer @KevinOBrien113. The bond between our countries will remain unshaken by the actions of a small few," it stated.

The statement comes amid growing concerns over a string of violent incidents targeting Indian nationals in parts of Ireland.

Earlier on Friday, the Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi had expressed its anguish over the recent violent attacks against Indian citizens that have taken place in Ireland.

In a statement, the embassy stated that racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society and that the actions of the few do not reflect the spirit of the Irish people and will not be tolerated.

"The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent violent attacks against Indian citizens that have taken place in Ireland. We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear," the statement read.

"Racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society. The actions of the few do not reflect the spirit of the Irish people. It will not be tolerated," it added.

Highlighting the contribution of the Indian community, the statement said, "Over 100,000 Indians now call Ireland home. Our society is enriched by the diversity of people who live in Ireland, particularly our Indian community, whose contributions continue to deepen the bonds between our nations."

On August 1, the Indian Embassy in Ireland had advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country.

