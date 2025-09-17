Iron Beam Laser Proved Operational, Israeli Military to Get the Defence Tech by Year's End

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI/ TPS): The Israel Defence Ministry's Defence Intelligence Agency, the Israel Air Force, and Israeli defence technology company Rafael have successfully completed a series of advanced operational tests on the Iron Beam Laser Systems in full operational configuration, which lasted several weeks, to prove the capabilities of the powerful Iron Beam laser.

Israeli firm Elbit Systems, which manufactures the laser source for the system, is also a partner in the project.

"The system has proven its effectiveness against a variety of threats and successfully intercepted rockets, mortars, and drones," said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

"During the tests, the system demonstrated its performance in intercepting a variety of threats in operational scenarios, including: rockets, aircraft and drones," added the Ministry.

The first systems will be received by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) by the end of the year. (ANI/ TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor