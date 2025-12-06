Iron Man Sardar Patel an inspiration not only for India, but for entire world: UN envoy Evans Afedi

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], December 6 : United Nations Ambassador Evans Afedi attended the grand closing ceremony of the Sardar @150 Unity March and paid heartfelt tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Evans Afedi expressed his deep respect for the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united more than 562 princely states of India and ensured India's unbroken national unity.

Paying tribute to Sardar Saheb, he said that the Iron Man Sardar Patel "is an inspiration not only for India but also for the entire world."

The youth gathered in today's ceremony, with slogans of unity, displays of Indian culture and unwavering patriotism, are realising the concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Evans Afedi said that the Unity March organised by the Ministry of Sports, Government of India, "is not just a memorial procession of Sardar Vallabhbhai, but a unique pilgrimage that ignites the flame of patriotism in the hearts of the youth."

He further added that this "enthusiasm of the youth gives strength to the future of India, and this campaign bequeaths the values of unity, discipline and nationalism to the new generation. The ideas of Sardar Patel are also relevant in the present time for the unity and peace of the world."

The Sardar@150 Unity March is a nationwide initiative honouring the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It symbolises his unparalleled role in unifying India, as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, it aligns with the mission of Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat of the Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Alongside the padyatra, developmental activities will be organised across districts, including cleanliness drives at water bodies, tree plantation under the "Sardar Upvan" initiative, women's welfare camps, yoga and health camps, and "Vocal for Local" campaigns. These activities aim to mobilise citizens, celebrate local innovation, and channel youth energy into nation-building.

The Unity March 2025 follows a well-defined multi-stage structure, bringing together district mobilisations and a national padyatra to honour Sardar Patel's legacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor