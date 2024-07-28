IS-linked terrorist network dismantled in Austria

Vienna, July 28 Austrian authorities have dismantled a terrorist network involved in raising funds for the Islamic State (IS) organization and arrested nine suspects, the country's interior ministry has said.

Austrian security forces recently conducted house searches in five federal states, seizing mobile phones, laptops, data storage devices, a significant amount of cash, and a vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.

All nine suspects, aged between 23 and 36, are of Chechen descent.

The ministry on Saturday noted that the suspects, all long-time IS supporters, have cooperated with IS sympathizers in Germany and other European countries.

