Isaac Herzog says strikes on Lebanon "epitomizes Israel's right and duty to defend itself"

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 : Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the strikes conducted by Israel on Lebanon on Sunday "epitomized" the country's right to self-defence, CNN reported.

In a post on X, Herzog stated, "The decisive action we witnessed early this morning epitomizes Israel's right and duty to defend itself and its citizens against the threat of terrorism." He expressed gratitude to Israelis serving in Israel's military.

His statement comes after the Israeli military conducted pre-emptive strikes against what it said were "terror targets in Lebanon" after it claimed to have identified Hezbollah as "preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory."

Hezbollah rejected the allegations, terming them "baseless." In response, Hezbollah responded with strikes of its own, which it called the "first phase" of its response to Israel. It has termed the salvo a "complete success," CNN reported.

Around 100 Israeli Air Force fighter jets have struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels aimed at northern and central Israel, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The fighter jets targeted more than 40 Hezbollah launch areas.

The IDF stated that they would defend their civilians and Israel.In a post on X, the Israeli Defense Forces said, "Approx. 100 IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. More than 40 Hezbollah launch areas were struck. We will do whatever is needed to defend our civilians and the State of Israel."

Earlier in the day, Israel declared an emergency for the next 48 hours amid the country's escalating tensions with Lebanon. Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared an emergency. This comes as a "special situation in the home front," which enables the IDF Home Front Command to issue restrictions.

In emergencies, the legal term "special situation" is used to give authorities more authority over the civilian population, simplifying attempts to protect them. It is valid for 48 hours, unless extended by cabinet ministers.

As tensions continue to rise, the Israeli public remains on high alert, bracing for the possibility of further incidents.The IDF said, "Hezbollah has just launched over 150 projectiles from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. We target terrorist infrastructure, they target civilians."

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned the Lebanese citizens who are in southern Lebanon of possible attacks by Israel in retaliation to Hezbollah strikes, according to CNN report.

In a press conference, the IDF spokesperson said, "We warn the Lebanese citizens who are in southern Lebanon; we recognise that Hezbollah is now preparing to shoot widely into Israeli territory near your home. You are in danger. We attack and remove Hezbollah threats. Anyone who is near the areas where Hezbollah operates is required to stay away from them immediately."

"In the near future, Hezbollah will launch rockets, and possibly missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, towards the territory of the State of Israel. Accordingly, "life-saving" instructions of the Home Front Command will be distributed in the various regions. The Home Front Command will update the areas where one must stay near the protected area or inside the protected area," Hagari said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was "determined to do everything to protect our country," in a meeting with his security cabinet held on Saturday. During the meeting, Netanyahu pledged to "uphold a simple rule: whoever hurts us we hurt him."

He stated, "This morning we detected Hezbollah's preparations to attack Israel. Together with the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff, we instructed the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) to act proactively to remove the threat," CNN reported.

Netanyahu said that IDF had since "been acting vigorously to thwart the threats" and added that the forces "destroyed thousands of rockets aimed at the north of the country."

