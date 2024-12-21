ISKCON condemns attacks on Hindu temples in B'desh, raises concerns for minority safety

Kolkata, Dec 21 Vice President and Spokesperson of Kolkata ISKCON, Radharaman Das, has strongly condemned the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh and expressed grave concerns for the safety of minority communities in the country.

Over the past two days, miscreants targeted three Hindu temples in Bangladesh, vandalising eight idols in Mymensingh and Dinajpur districts, according to local reports. Authorities confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect linked to one of the incidents.

Abul Khayer, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station, stated that miscreants ransacked two idols at the Bonderpara Temple in the Shakuai union of Haluaghat early on Friday.

These attacks are part of a troubling pattern of violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Reacting to the incidents, Radharaman Das said, "When the Foreign Secretary visited Bangladesh, we were hopeful of positive outcomes. However, the recent attacks on three temples in just two or three days are deeply unfortunate."

Speaking to IANS, he expressed frustration over the recurring nature of such violence, saying, "It is difficult to predict when this will end. Such incidents are deeply concerning and show no signs of abating."

Das also pointed to rising fundamentalist threats, including provocative speeches against ISKCON and threats directed at Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.

"In this festive season, as Christmas approaches, these attacks have created widespread fear. The Christian community is particularly worried, with Intelligence agencies warning of possible threats. Celebrations are being advised to remain limited, and security arrangements are being made. This atmosphere of terror, where people cannot celebrate their festivals freely, is deeply concerning," he said.

Highlighting alarming statistics, Das noted, "Yesterday, the Indian government reported in Parliament that over 2,200 attacks and incidents of violence have been documented against minorities in Bangladesh this year. This number is extremely concerning. Many rural areas witness large-scale violence that goes unreported, which makes the documented cases even more significant."

He urged the Bangladeshi government to take immediate action to protect minority communities, stating, "We hope the Bangladeshi authorities will ensure the safety of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and other minorities."

The incidents occurred amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh following the interim government's rise to power on August 5, after Sheikh Hasina was ousted during a student-led uprising.

Observers and rights groups have called for swift action from the Bangladeshi government to bring perpetrators to justice and prevent further violence, emphasising the urgent need to ensure the safety and rights of minority communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor