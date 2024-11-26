ISKCON urges Indian intervention in Bangladesh's Chinmoy Krishna Das detention case

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 26 : The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Tuesday urged India to speak to Bangladeshi government regarding the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh.

Calling the allegations baseless', ISKCON condemned the detention of by Dhaka police and said that it has nothing to do with terrorism anywhere.

In a post on X, ISKCON stated, "We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement. We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh from West Medinipur, West Bengal toldthat there is an attempt to suppress Hindu people in Bangladesh.

"Atrocities are happening on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Das opposed the suppression, hence he was detained. No one knows where he is. There is an attempt to suppress Hindu people there."

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das condemned the act by the Dhaka police.

"This is absolutely wrong. I believe Bangladesh is also treating Hindus the way Pakistan used to treat them. The people who take a stand for Hindus are arrested like this, which is wrong. Our government should intervene in this. If government does not say anything, atrocities against Hindus will continue."

Chandan Kumar Dhar, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested on Monday afternoon from Dhaka airport, The Daily Star reported.

The arrest was made by a team of detectives in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area of Dhaka in connection with a case filed in Chattogram, according to Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and chief of Detective Branch.

A sedition case was filed on October 31 against 19 people, including Chinmoy, former divisional organising secretary of the ISKCON, Chattogram, with Kotwali Police Station, as per The Daily Star.

Firoz Khan, then general secretary of Mohora ward Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), filed the case alleging disrespect to Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community on August 25.

