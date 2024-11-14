Islam is religion of peace, says Preacher in Prophet's Mosque at Kozhikode conference

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 14 : Abdullah Al-Buaijan, a preacher at Prophet Muhammad's Mosque, was a Guest of Honour in a peace conference themed "Islam is the religion of humanity and peace" in Kozhikode, Saudi Gazette reported.

Buaijan said on Tuesday that Islam is a religion of peace and security, as per Saudi Gazette.

Abdullah Al-Buaijan, imam and khateeb of the Prophet's Mosque, said in his address that Islam is a religion of security and peace, Saudi Gazette reported.

Buaijan cautioned against divisions among Muslims, stating that such discord threatens national unity, leads to chaos, and can incite wars. "Divisions and disunity tend to destroy nations and civilizations, threaten the entity of the nation and undermine its cohesion. This will lead to chaos and fuel for sedition and wars," he said, adding that God forbade differences and disagreements and made them among the causes of failure and weakness.

Kerala's Minister for Waqf and Hajj V Abdurahiman hailed Saudi Arabia in his address for its significant efforts in promoting Islam, spreading peace, and fostering moderation, as per Saudi Gazette.

The conference, organized by Kerala Nadvatul Mujahideen, was attended by over 50,000 Muslims and broadcast on several media platforms that garnered more than four million views. Sheikh Al-Buaijan led the Maghrib and Isha prayers for the worshipers who attended the conference, as per Saudi Gazette.

As per the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) website, it is a socio- religious organisation registered under Society Registration act. The organisation aims at the development and reformist activities of the society with focus on the upliftment of weaker sections of the society. KNM has various wings and department for the achievement of its mission. Main activities include the public awareness on social reforms and humanitarian activities.

