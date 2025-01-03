Islamabad ATC grants bail to 250 PTI protesters in November 26 protest case

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 : An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad approved bail for 250 individuals on Friday in relation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests held on November 26, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The bail approvals were granted in 13 cases registered across 10 police stations in the federal capital. The court instructed the individuals granted bail to provide surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the bail pleas of 150 other suspects linked to the same protests.

Notably, the PTI, while demanding the release of Imran Khan, had started a protest on November 24. During the protest, the PTI caravans moved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad and the protesters reached D-Chowk by November 26, where security personnel carried out a late-night crackdown to disperse the people and end the protest.

Earlier on December 26, the District and Sessions Court had granted interim bail to PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi until January 13 in cases related to the November 26 protest.

Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti presided over the hearing of her interim bail petitions. Bushra Bib appeared in court accompanied by her legal team to seek interim bail in four cases filed at Tarnol police station and three at Ramana police station.

The court had approved her bail upon submission of surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000 for each case.

Earlier on December 21, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi had granted interim bail to her in 32 cases until January 13, her counsel said.

According to reports, Bushra Bibi had appeared before the ATC alongside her lawyers and sought bail in a total of 32 cases, including 23 linked to the May 9 violence. She received interim bail in cases registered across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

Her counsel, Faisal Malik had argued that the cases registered against Bushra Bibi are "politically motivated and aimed at vengeance." Speaking to the media, Faisal Malik said that the former first lady surrendered herself to the ATC, adding that she was nominated in 23 cases in Rawalpindi alone, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor