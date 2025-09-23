Islamabad Court issues arrest warrant against former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in Azadi March violence case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 : A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday issued an arrest warrant against former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in connection with a case related to violence and vandalism during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's "Azadi March" in 2022, as reported by Geo News.

According to Geo News, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued the arrest warrant after Ismail failed to appear before the court despite being summoned in the matter. The magistrate directed law enforcement authorities to arrest Imran Ismail and produce him before the court.

Ismail was booked in a case registered at the Bara Kahu Police Station in Islamabad. The case pertained to incidents of rioting and damage to public property during the PTI's long march in November 2022, which was spearheaded by the party's then-chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Imran Ismail, a senior PTI leader at the time, was accused, along with other party members, of inciting violence and disrupting public order during the protest movement. However, in May 2023, Ismail formally announced his resignation from the PTI amid a nationwide crackdown on party leaders and supporters following violent protests that erupted after Imran Khan's arrest.

On October 28, 2022, the PTI started its protracted march towards the nation's capital in an effort to pressure the coalition government into holding early elections. Imran Khan led the "Azadi March," which was conducted in multiple Pakistani cities in November 2022 with the participation of other PTI officials and supporters. Khan's declaration to disband the assembly marked the end of the march.

The warrant against Imran Ismail is the latest in a series of legal actions against senior PTI leaders who were part of the party's mobilisation campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Several cases continue to be under investigation, as the judiciary deals with complaints linked to political demonstrations, property damage, and incitement of violence.

