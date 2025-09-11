Islamabad court issues arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur in liquor, arms recovery case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 : An Islamabad district and sessions court has issued an arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an alleged liquor and illegal weapons recovery case, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan on Wednesday issued the warrant after no representative appeared on behalf of Gandapur during the hearing.

The court ordered authorities to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court on September 17.

This development follows the recent verdict by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore, which acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi but sentenced Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the May 9, 2023, riots at Rahat Bakery Chowk, as reported by Geo News.

The anti-terrorism court Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the verdict related to the burning of a Supreme Court judge's car on May 9, 2023. The hearing took place at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Additionally, PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Umar Sarfraz Cheema were each sentenced to 10 years in prison.

PTI leader Khadija Shah received a five-year sentence in the same case, while Rubina Jameel and Afshan Tariq were acquitted.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified several PTI lawmakers, including opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly, such as Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan, following their convictions related to the May 9 incidents.

Earlier on Monday, PTI formally expelled PoGB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and 11 other members of its assembly, accusing them of forming a breakaway group and defying party directives in legislative proceedings, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, citing a termination letter dated September 5, the expulsions were effective immediately. PTI cited "clear violations of party policy" that had damaged the party's image and interests.

Among those removed from the party are CM Gulbar Khan, Abdul Hameed, Haji Shah Baig, Mushtaq Ahmad, Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, Shamsul Haq Lone, Dilshad Bano, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, Surayya Zaman, Raja Azam Khan Amacha, and Raja Fazal Rahim, The Express Tribune reported.

The party also warned the expelled members against using PTI's name, flag, or platform and threatened legal action for non-compliance.

