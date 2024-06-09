Islamabad High Court registrar objects to Bushra Bibi's plea in Iddat case

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 : The Islamabad High Court's registrar has lodged objections to a plea submitted by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister, aiming to halt her sentence in the Iddat case and secure her release on bail, Dawn reported.

In her application, Bibi argued that her conviction was untenable due to "weak evidence" and discrepancies in the prosecution's argument. She claimed her incarceration in Adiala Jail was subjected to "pathetic" conditions, labeling the case against her as "politically motivated."

Seeking justice, she implored the court to adjudicate her petition swiftly.

However, the IHC registrar's office rebuffed the petition, citing the absence of a challenge to any lower court ruling. Moreover, a parallel matter was already under consideration by the trial court, rendering it impermissible for the petitioner to pursue similar remedies from two different judicial bodies.

Both Bibi and her husband had contested their conviction in the sessions court, awaiting the judge's decision. Initially slated for May 29, the announcement of the reserved verdict faced a delay as District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand requested the case's transfer to another judge, according to Dawn.

Citing Khawar Maneka, Bibi's former spouse, expressing distrust in him, Judge Arjumand opted for recusal, leading to the case's transfer to Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka.

The hearing is set to resume on June 11.

Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday seeking suspension of her sentence in the iddat case, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

She registered the petition through her lawyer Salman Safdar. According to the petition, the hearing of her appeal against the conviction is pending.

Criticising Bushra Bibi's "prolonged incarceration", the petition underscored her right to the suspension of her sentence, according to Geo News report.

The plea reads, "It is imperative to decide the suspension of sentence of the petitioner [Bushra] as early as possible in the interest of justice."

Earlier in February, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to seven years in prison after a trial court found their marriage to be fraudulent after Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka approached the court against their marriage, stressing that it was solemnised during her iddat period.

In its 51-page verdict, the judge stated that their marriage reflected dishonesty and also imposed a fine of Pakistan Rupees (PKR) 500,000 each, for which the failure to pay provisions additional four months of incarceration, Geo News reported.

After the court's verdict, the couple filed appeals against their conviction in a district and session court. However, the case was transferred to Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka after Maneka expressed no confidence in Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf criticised the development, calling it a "deliberate delay in the provision of justice," Geo News reported.

In the statement, PTI's core committee stated that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi deserved to be immediately released from prison. The party alleged that the pace of trials against the duo was being "deliberately delayed" by deferring the hearings with delayed dates.

In her plea, Imran Khan's wife has complained of "miserable conditions" while being incarcerated in Adiala Jail and "political victimisation" against her and Imran Khan.

The petition highlighted contradictory evidence, along with unsustainable pieces of evidence and added that it cannot be a basis for a conviction.

The petition reads, "The petitioner is previously non-convict and is ready to furnish surety bonds to the entire satisfaction of this honourable court for her release," Geo News reported.

Previously, Bushra Bibi had approached the district and sessions court in Islamabad, seeking an early hearing of her appeals filed against her conviction in the iddat case. During the hearing conducted by Judge Majuka on June 7, the court adjourned the case till July 11.

