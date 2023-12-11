Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea against Toshakhana conviction

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict pending on the plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who seeks the suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the Toshakhana criminal case, the District and Sessions Court had previously sentenced the former prime minister and PTI founder to three years in prison.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri heard the plea and reserved the verdict after considering arguments from both sides, according to ARY News.

The former prime minister contested the trial court's decision to curtail his right to defence in the Toshakhana case, urging the Islamabad High Court to nullify the trial court's order and reinstate his right to defence.

The PTI chairman also requested an expedited consideration of his petition.

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court had sentenced the then PTI chairman to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case. Additionally, a fine of Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 1,00,000 was imposed, and the court declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court's verdict asserted that the accused, Imran Khan, had intentionally provided false details of Toshakhana gifts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and was found guilty of corrupt practices.

