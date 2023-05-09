Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on legality of Imran Khan's arrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 : Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday reserved the verdict on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest, reported Geo News.

IHC expressed displeasure over the law enforcement agencies for taking Imran Khan into custody from the court's premises around 2:15 pm.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that if the PTI chief was arrested illegally, "he will have to be released," reported Dawn.

The IHC CJ further remarked that the court is ascertaining the legality of Imran Khan's arrest whether it is legal or illegal. "What law allows the authorities to arrest someone from the high court's premises?" reported ARY News.

The IHC CJ reserved the verdict which will be announced in a while.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court summoned the Director General and Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau after the former prime minister's arrest from the high court premises.

Justice Farooq directed the govt to inform the court immediately who was behind the arrest and in what case has Imran been arrested in.

Earlier in the day, the IHC had taken a notice of Imran's arrest and directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes, reported Dawn.

The IHC CJ said that he was showing "restraint" and warned that he would "summon" the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.

"Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case," Justice Farooq said.

"We told you to appear in court within 15 minutes but you came after 45 minutes," the IHC CJ observed, expressing anger at the delay.

Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

According to the NAB notice, Khan's warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir said that Imran had been arrested in relation to the case which alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of Rs 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government, reported Dawn.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices. "The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury," he said, adding that Imran was not tortured.

Meanwhile, protests were reported in several cities across the country.The demonstrators burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the coalition government.

Moreover, a water cannon was being used against protesters that had gathered outside Imran's Zaman Park residence, reported Dawn.

Police were put on high alert in Lahore. A statement issued by Lahore police said security across the city had been beefed up on the instructions of Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

In Karachi, both lanes of the Sharea Faisal were blocked after PTI MNAs and MPAs blocked the roads. Demonstrations were also reported at the main University Road, near the Old Sabzi Mandi, Banaras Chowk and Al-Asif Square.

Separately, PTI's Sindh chapter issued a protest call, asking supporters to gather outside the Insaf House at 4 pm.

Demonstrations were also reported in Peshawar's Hashtnagri and GT Road, Bannu, and Charsadda, reported Dawn.

