Islamabad High Court summons interior, defence secretaries in Ahemd Farhad Case

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 : Top federal government officials of Pakistan, like the interior and defence secretaries, will appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday concerning the abduction case of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) writer and poet Ahmed Farhad Shah, The News International reported.

While hearing the petition, the IHC asked the government officials "whether the intelligence agencies will run this country or it will be governed in accordance with the law."

The IHC also ordered the investigation officer to record the statement of the sector commander of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and submit a report.

As per News International, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while commenting on the same stated "If the ISI sector commander lives on the moon, what his status is and if he is not a Grade 18 officer".

In the court, Justice Kayani demanded that the commander to remain within his limits, as the country could also run without him.

However, the officials representing the Ministry of Defence in the case stated, that although the ISI had been accused of the kidnapping of the poet, the person was not in the custody of the ISI.

The same news piece stated that, the IHC had observed that this case will go beyond the abduction of a single person. As this is not a simple matter of abduction and will set a precedent.

Additionally, the agencies on one side are sending threat messages and on the other hand have been denying the custody of the abductee.

The IHC panel of judges also pointed out that not only both secretaries of interior and defence will be appearing before the court. But the court would also summon the prime minister and the federal cabinet members.

Previously, on Monday the IHC heard the petition demanding the safe recovery of the missing writer and poet Ahmed Farhad Shah, filed by his wife. During that hearing Shah's counsel stated, "We received a WhatsApp call on May 17 and were told to take back the petition, Ahmed Farhad will return home."

In the hearing, Kayani raised the question of Shah being a terrorist. To which the Senior Superintendent of Police operations replied, "No, sir, he is not a terrorist." The bench of judges hearing the case further asked, "If he has come from India or was involved in kidnapping for ransom," the bench further asked. "No, sir, that's not true," SSP answered.

Additionally, the court further summoned a report from the secretary of defense. The bench also lambasted the other party, stating, "Contact the higher authority and submit a reply by 3:00 pm. I will pass the order in case of no reply by 3:00 pm."

