Islamabad hotels, restaurants shut down ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 : Police in Islamabad have tightened security measures ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Sangjani on Sunday, imposing restrictions on hotels from providing accommodation till September 9. ARY News reported.

The police have ordered hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants in the area to remain closed until September 9, and prohibited the provision of food and other edible items.

"No food or any other edible item will be provided until September 9, whereas the violation of police orders will result in strict action," a police spokesperson stated.

The party aims to demonstrate its political strength through the rally in Islamabad on Sunday The party's leadership has already visited the venue, and preparations are complete, as per ARY News.

The district administration had granted conditional approval for the rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement.

Further, PTI leadership has issued directives to its members and ticket holders ahead of the party's rally in Islamabad. Lawmakers and party workers from nearby constituencies have been instructed to arrive with a minimum of 500 supporters, while those from farther away are expected to bring at least 150 workers.

According to ARY News, to ensure a coordinated arrival, members have been asked to form convoys from their respective constituencies before heading to the rally venue.

Additionally, party leaders from surrounding areas, including Rawalpindi, Murree, and others, have been tasked with mobilizing more workers to attend the event.

According to the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Umar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee instructions, the attendees are required to reach the meeting venue by 2 pm,

All entry and exit points to the Red Zone in Islamabad have been sealed off using containers. Only authorized individuals will be allowed entry through Margalla Road.

Containers have been placed in the Sangjani area, blocking the GT Road in both directions. The motorway's entry point to Islamabad at the 26th toll plaza has also been closed.

