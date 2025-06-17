"Islamabad ka Qatil": Overseas Pakistanis in US protest against COAS Asim Munir

Washington, DC [US], June 17 : Overseas Pakistanis protested against Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir during his visit to the US. People shouted slogans "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" while Munir was being welcomed at an event in the US.

Videos of the protest against Munir have surfaced on social media. Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, a X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against "criminal dictator of Pakistan" and criticised those who "showed up in support of fascism."

While sharing the video on X, Hussain wrote, "We're here to protest the criminal dictator of Pakistan. Shame on every bootlicker who showed up in support of fascismyou didn't just betray democracy, you spit on the suffering of millions."

https://x.com/NaziaIHussain/status/1934768519150797253

PTI USA also re-shared the videos where the people were holding a protest against General Munir. Pakistani-Americans held a protest against Munir outside the Four Seasons Hotel.

While sharing the video of the protest on X, PTI stated, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan."

The video showed a screen which had Asim Munir's photo along with the message which read, "Mass Murderer Asim Munir", "Democracy dies when guns speak", and Asim Munir, your time is up. Pakistan will rise."

https://x.com/PTIOfficialUSA/status/1934763899301113857

Earlier in May, the Pakistani federal cabinet approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to Field Marshal despite military and strategic failures during the conflict with India. The Pakistan government cited his leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the confrontation with India, labelled Marka-i-Haq, as grounds for the honour, Dawn reported.

Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government projected the outcome as a "historic victory," praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict. General Asim Munir became only the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal.

Ayub Khan, Pakistan's president from 1958 to 1969, holds the distinction of being the country's first Field Marshal. Notably, his promotion to this highest military rank was self-appointed, following his coup and assumption of the presidency in 1958.

