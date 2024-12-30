Islamabad's air quality plummets to hazardous levels

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 : Islamabad's air quality has continued to deteriorate for the past two months, with the city's air quality index (AQI) consistently fluctuating between "red" (unhealthy) and "purple" (very unhealthy), Dawn reported.

According to data from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), this alarming rise in air pollution has been largely attributed to construction projects and increasing vehicular emissions.

Zaigham Abbas, the Director of Pak-EPA's Labs and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS), pointed to the extensive development projects across Islamabad as the primary cause of the hazardous air quality.

Key construction activities, including high-rise buildings along the Blue Area belt, the Park Road extension, and works at the Serena and PTCL interchanges, have generated significant pollution, according to Dawn report.

Abbas explained that outdated and inefficient machinery, such as dumper trucks, excavators, and tractors, has been operating continuously to meet tight deadlines, without adequate pollution control measures in place. As a result, the AQI has soared to an average of 182 micrograms per cubic meter in recent weeks, signalling dangerous levels of airborne pollutants.

The situation worsened on Friday, when the AQI reached 117 micrograms per cubic meter between 4 pm and midnight, with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 hitting an alarming 133 micrograms per cubic meter. PM2.5 is a particularly hazardous pollutant, as these fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing serious health issues, Dawn reported.

In addition to construction-related emissions, pollution from outdated brick kilns on the outskirts of the city has contributed to the worsening air quality. These kilns, which have yet to adopt environmentally friendly zigzag technology, continue to emit large amounts of smoke into the air. Furthermore, pollution from neighbouring Rawalpindi is exacerbating the situation, further increasing the levels of harmful PM2.5 particulate matter in Islamabad.

Experts warned that prolonged exposure to such levels of pollution poses serious health risks to residents, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. With the capital's air quality remaining dangerously high, urgent action is needed to address the sources of pollution and implement stricter environmental regulations.

