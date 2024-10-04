"Islamic governments should be in solidarity with each other": Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei in Friday sermon

Tehran [Iran], October 4 : Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in his first address in five years to a Friday gathering, defended the "legal and legitimate" missile attack by Iran on Israel and called for "Muslim unity."

After leading prayers at the Imam Khomeini's Grand Mosalla in central Tehran, Khamenei in his sermon stated that Iran missile strikes are the "least punishment" for Israel.

He strongly reaffirmed support for anti-Israeli militia groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, portraying this as an Islamic duty. Further he issued warnings of potential direct missile strikes from Iranian soil if deemed necessary.

"We neither procrastinate nor hurry in fulfilling our duty. What is reasonable and correct according to the opinion of political and military decision-makers will be done in due time and will be done again in the future if necessary," Khamenei said in a thinly veiled warning for Israel as cited by IRNA news agency.

He said the Muslims will no longer be negligent, and must tighten the belt of defence.

"The Quran's policy for Muslims is that Islamic governments should be in solidarity with each other. If you have this solidarity, God's honour is yours, and you will be victorious over your enemies...The enemy's policy is to divide and rule. They implemented these policies in different ways in Muslim countries, but today, the nations have woken up; today is the day when you can overcome this trick of the enemies of Islam and Muslims..." Khamenei said.

"Muslims should no longer be negligent. We must tighten the belt of defence and independence in all Islamic countries, from Afghanistan to Yemen," the Iran's Supreme Leader said.

According to state media outlet IRNA, prayers were held for late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his companions, including Iranian General Abbas Nilforushan, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut last week.

The ceremony commenced at 10:30 (Tehran time) at the Grand Mosalla Mosque.

In a strong message to Israel, the Supreme leader of Iran, said, "If needed, Iran will attack occupied Palestine again."

"The Palestinian nation has the right to stand against the enemy who has occupied its land and ruined its life. Defending the Palestinians is legitimate, and helping them is also legitimate," Khamenei said.

"The Al-Aqsa Storm Operation was a legitimate move, and the Palestinians were right. The defence of the Lebanese people of Gaza is a legitimate and legal move. The brilliant operation of our armed forces was completely legal and legitimate," he said on the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at targets in Israel ealier this week on October 1 this in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week and following the July 31 assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The salvo of 180 projectiles caused no casualties as most missiles were intercepted, according to Israeli army reports. Iran claimed it was targeting three military bases in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately pledged to retaliate and said Iran "made a big mistake and will pay", as the US rallied behind its close ally, as per Al Jazeera

"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel," President Joe Biden said at the White House, adding that he was discussing a response to the attack.

The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with many nations condemning Iran's actions.

