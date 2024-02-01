Islamic Jihad explosives found hidden in UNRWA sacks

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 1 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis destroyed an underground weapons factory belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, where weapons were found hidden in sacks belonging to the embattled UN Relief and Works Agency, which supports Palestinian refugees.

Hidden inside the UNRWA sacks were rockets, anti-tank missiles, mines and explosive charges, the IDF said.

Soldiers also destroyed a rocket-manufacturing lathe and seized Kalashnikov weapons, warheads designed for RPG missiles, cartridges, spray charges, hand grenades and other explosives.

Israel demands that UNRWA be stripped of its authority in Gaza amid revelations that members of the agency's staff participated in Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel. The US, European Union and 16 other countries have suspended funding for the agency.

Israel provided intelligence incriminating 12 staffers of their participation, including using UNRWA vehicles and facilities as 1,200 Israelis were massacred. The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that one in 10 UNRWA employees is either an active member or has ties to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Since October 7, the agency has been under fire numerous times, prompting Knesset lawmakers to reassess Israel's relationship with UNRWA.

Reports released by IMPACT-SE and UN Watch documented UNRWA employees expressing support for the attacks on social media.

Soldiers found missiles hidden among UNRWA relief supplies while sacks belonging the agency were filled with dirt and used in the lining of tunnels.

Palestinian refugees are the only refugee population with its own dedicated UN agency. The rest of the world's refugees fall under the mandate of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Israeli officials have called for UNRWA to be closed and for Palestinian refugees to be brought under the responsibility of the UNHCR.

Israel's biggest criticism of the UNRWA is that the agency's definition of refugees not only includes the original refugees, but also their descendants in perpetuity, including those who have citizenship in other countries. The UNHCR has no such policy. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor