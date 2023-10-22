'Islamist terror threat does not only endanger Israel, it endangers whole world': Foreign Ministry

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 22 : Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson, Lior Haiat, said at the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt that the Islamist terror threat does not only endanger his country but also other states of the region and the whole world.

He stressed that October 7 was a wake-up call to the world to fight terrorism together.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Haiat posted, "It is unfortunate that even when faced with those horrific atrocities, there were some who had difficulty condemning terrorism or acknowledging the danger."

He said Israel "will do whatever is to be done", adding, "Israel will do what it has to do and expects the international community to recognise the righteous battle."

MFA reaction to the international summit in Cairo: Saturday, October 7th, was a wakeup call to the world to fight terrorism together. The Islamist terror threat does not only endanger Israel, it endangers the states of the region and the whole world. It is unfortunate that even… pic.twitter.com/zFR4Zcw5f1 — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) October 21, 2023

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the "reprehensible assault" by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, UN News reported on Saturday.

He made the remarks at the Cairo Peace Summit, which was convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a bid to de-escalate hostilities following the deadly Hamas attack.

"The grievances of the Palestinian people are legitimate and long, but nothing can justify the reprehensible assault by Hamas that terrorized Israeli civilians. At the same time, these abhorrent attacks can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," UN News quoted Guterres as saying.

Last week, on Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken met the Egyptian President at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, stressing an immediate halt in Hamas attacks on Israel and de-escalation of war.

Sharing details of the meeting, the spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller said, "Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today in Egypt. Secretary Blinken underscored the United States' focus on halting Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and preventing the conflict from spreading."

Both leaders also underscored the significance of ensuring a humanitarian passage for the safe movement of civilians in a bid to evacuate them from Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor