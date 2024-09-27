Isolated on Kashmir issue, sabre-rattling Shehbaz Sharif threatens 'decisive response' to made-up war

United Nations, Sep 27 Totally isolated at the world organisation in trying to raise the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a sabre-rattling speech at the General Assembly, on Friday threatened a decisive response to a "limited war" by India that he made up.

He made up the claim that India's "war doctrines envisage a surprise attack and a limited war under the nuclear overhang" to capture the Kashmir territory it occupies

"Let me state in no uncertain terms that Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian negation," he said of the imagined threat in a bid to get attention to Pakistan's version of the Kashmir issue.

It takes an ominous tone because on at least three occasions Pakistan launched invasions of India under various pretenses, leading to two wars and a more limited conflict.

Sharif asserted that "thoughtlessly, India has spurned Pakistan's proposals for a mutual, strategic, restrained regime" and "its leadership has often threatened to cross the line of control and take over territories it occupies".

Sharif set revoking the changes made in August 2019 a condition for a dialogue.

India's condition for talks, on the other hand, is an end terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

In setting the condition, Sharif was referring to India ending the special status Kashmir had under Article 370 of the Constitution and integrating Kashmir more closely with the rest of the country.

He said: "To secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5th of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people."

However, in fact, Security Council Resolution 47 adopted on April 21, 1948, requires the Pakistani government to first withdraw all its troops and infiltrators from the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

That resolution also requires Islamabad not to fund or arm terrorists who continue attacks in Kashmir, an element Pakistan ignores.

None of the world leaders who have spoken so far have even mentioned Kashmir – not even Turkey, which had made an anodyne reference last year.

Given the isolation, Sharif tried to link the Kashmir issue to Palestine, which has roused widespread attention.

"Like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self-determination," he asserted.

The leader of the Islamic Republic that denies equal rights to non-Muslim minorities, also tried to link the wider concerns over Islamaphobia to India.

He claimed that the "Hindu supremacist agenda in India" foments Islamaphobia and "aggressively seeks the subjugation of 200 million Muslims and the obliteration of India's Islamic heritage".

He said that Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation "will work with the UN Secretary General and a special envoy to implement a plan of action to combat the scourge".

While Pakistan exports terror, Sharif played the victim of terrorism, rattling of a string of names of terrorist organisations like ISIL-K, al-Qaeda, and TTP.

He also spoke of the "90,000" Indian troops stationed in Kashmir, what he said were human rights violations there, and attempts to turn Muslims into a minority there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor