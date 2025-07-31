Israel: 16 wanted terrorists captured, including nine for stoning civilians
By ANI | Updated: July 31, 2025 07:04 IST2025-07-31T06:58:41+5:302025-07-31T07:04:37+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 16 wanted terrorists overnight across Judea and Samaria, including nine suspected of involvement in stone-throwing at Israeli civilians in Judea who were captured in the Umm al-Khair area near Hebron.
Furthermore, in a joint operation by the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) in the village of Jaba in Samaria, weapons and ammunition were located and confiscated. (ANI/TPS)
