Israel: 2 arrested just before they could commit criminal assassination
By ANI | Published: February 8, 2024 11:37 PM2024-02-08T23:37:20+5:302024-02-08T23:40:13+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police arrested two suspects just before they could allegedly carry out a criminal "gangland" assassination in the south of the country.
The police said that the arrests came as part of a "targeted operational activity" with the aim of thwarting the activities of a criminal assassination squad in Ashdod.
The two suspects, members of an alleged criminal organisation from the south, were seen riding a motorcycle and driving towards their target in the city. (ANI/TPS)
