Israel: 200 families caught defrauding state of social benefits

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): In a joint enforcement operation by the Israel Police District, Israel's National Insurance Institute, and its Population and Immigration Authority called "National Justice", about 200 families living in Judea and Samaria were exposed who committed fraud by making false declarations in order to receive social rights/benefits reserved for residents of Israel.

During the operation, authorities worked to expose what they called a "serious fraud against the State of Israel," in which Israeli residents whose actual lives are centred in Judea and Samaria made false statements in order to receive allowances, benefits, and social rights.

The National Insurance Institute emphasised that only residents of Israel are entitled to social rights. If it is discovered that false affidavits were submitted and those who submitted them are not residents, the rights will be denied according to the law.

The operation is expected to bring tens of millions of shekels into the state coffers, through the denial of entitlements, the return of funds, and the prevention of future fraud, along with strengthening public order and trust in state institutions. (ANI/TPS)

