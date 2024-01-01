Israel: 2,250 terrorists captured outside of Gaza since start of war

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested ten wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria overnight, two of whom are identified with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Since the start of the war, over 2,550 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley area, about 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

In Beit Iba near Nablus, the forces located and confiscated weapons.

Also, in Bnei Naim near Hebron, the fighters located and confiscated additional weapons.

During an operation in the city of Hebron the forces confiscated terrorist funds.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

