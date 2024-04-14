Israel: 4 arrested in Bedouin town on illegal weapons charges

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police arrested four people and seized three guns, cartridges and ammunition in the Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev over the weekend.

The arrests came as part of Israel's continuing "war" on crime in its Arab communities. (ANI/TPS)

