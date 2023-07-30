Israel acting against illegal waste sites

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 30 (ANI/TPS): The Green Police in the Ministry of Environmental Protection conducted an enforcement activity this week, with representatives of the Ministry’s Northern District and the officers of the Environmental Protection Section of the Israel Police, against a contractor operating a waste collection site in the Emek Ma’ayan Regional Council area.

According to the suspicion, the company managed it illegally and dumped construction waste there against the terms of its business license.

During the operation, three devices used to commit the offences were seized, and they were towed to a designated storage lot. The owners of the company and other suspects were detained for questioning at the border guard station Emek Ma’ain. The green police of the Ministry of Environmental Protection are expected to continue investigating more involved in the coming days.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman and the ministry are leading the passage of the Construction Waste Law which passed the first reading and was advanced in the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee of the Knesset for a second and third reading and is supposed to help eradicate this type of phenomena. (ANI/TPS)

