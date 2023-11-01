Israel adding hundreds more electric vehicle charging stations

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is funding the placing of 707 ultra-fast and high-speed (DC) charging stations for vehicles on traffic routes and in central locations nationwide.

The Fuel and Gas Administration of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure confirmed the winners of the tender for the construction of fast and ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles. The ministry will allocate approximately 27.5 million Shekels (USD 7 million) to 52 entrepreneurs across the country.

350 ultra-fast charging stations and 357 fast charging stations (DC) for electric vehicles will soon be established all over the country as part of the activity of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for a wide deployment of charging stations in Israel.

At an ultra-fast charging station, a charge of about 10 minutes will allow you to travel about 150-200 km. At a fast charging station (DC), a charge of about 30 minutes will allow you to travel about 150-200 km.

There are currently over 4,000 public charging stations in Israel, of which approximately 3,400 are slow and over 600 are fast. (ANI/TPS)

