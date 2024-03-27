Israel Aerospace Industries launches Indian subsidiary

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) inaugurated its Indian subsidiary, AeroSpace Services India (ASI), in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"IAI proudly presents ASI as our first major milestone towards India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision on self-reliance. India and Israel's partnership has witnessed state-of-the-art achievement. This growth and development will create history when our two nations will foster IAI's technology and India's talent and expertise in the Defence sector. Together we will make Atmanirbhar Bharat," said IAI's President and CEO Boaz Levy.

Israel Aerospace Industries refers to an Indian government initiative to increase the country's self-reliance.

Based in New Delhi, ASI employs a workforce of 50, of whom 97% are Indian nationals. By working locally, ASI aims to reduce turnaround time and lower the cost of repairs and service operations.

ASI trades in Indian Rupees and is the sole authorized original equipment manufacturer's Technical Representative for the entire Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system used by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The system includes an advanced phased array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seeker. MRSAM is jointly developed by IAI and India's Defence Research & Development Organisation for the Indian forces.

The inauguration comes on the heels of IAI signing a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to foster research initiatives through collaborative projects, training programs, and research consultancy in early March. (ANI/TPS)

