Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah weapons factory in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked during the night targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Bekaa region of Lebanon that the IDF said posed a threat to the Israeli home front and its forces.

Among the targets attacked was a military site with underground infrastructure for the development and production of weapons and transit infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border through which the terrorist organization Hezbollah tries to transfer weapons.

Also, the IDF said that a Hezbollah drone that made its way to Israel Thursday and was intercepted by the IAF constituted a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

