Israel airdrops 161 food aid packages in Gaza with support from nine countries

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 18 : An airdrop of 161 food aid packages for residents of Gaza was carried out by the Israel Defence Forces on Sunday in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Indonesia.

In a post on X, the IDF wrote, "9 Countries Coordinated Humanitarian Airdrop: An airdrop of 161 food aid packages for the residents of Gaza was conducted by the IDF in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Indonesia, led by Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip."

📦✈️ 9 Countries Coordinated Humanitarian Airdrop: An airdrop of 161 food aid packages for the residents of Gaza was conducted by the IDF in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Indonesia, led by @cogatonline. pic.twitter.com/DZF2mLxQMg— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 17, 2025

The UN proves yet another week it can step up collection efforts. But the UN isn’t the only actor. Other organizations and countries send in the majority of aid. There’s no quantitative limit to the number of trucks. The UN just has to bring in all the trucks they say they… pic.twitter.com/UgNvLxiYqb — COGAT (@cogatonline) August 17, 2025

Meanwhile, as per Al Jazeera, Israel's attacks on Gaza City is forcing tens of thousands of starving Palestinians to flee again. The Gaza City neighbourhoods of Zeitoun, Sabra, Remal and Tuffah have particularly borne the brunt of the Israeli bombardments in recent days as a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israel's plans to forcibly displace Palestinians to southern Gaza would increase their suffering.

Thousands of families have fled Zeitoun, where days of continuous strikes have left the neighbourhood devastated. At least seven people were killed on Sunday when an Israeli air strike hit al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, as per Al Jazeera.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli military said tents and equipment to erect shelters will be provided to the Palestinians who have been displaced multiple times in 22 months of war, which has been called an act of genocide by multiple rights organisations.

On Sunday, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that Gaza is facing a "man-made famine" and urged a return to a UN-led distribution system, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"We are very, very close to losing our collective humanity," Juliette Touma, the agency's communications director, said in a post on X.

She said the crisis had been fuelled by "deliberate attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system through the politically motivated 'GHF,'" as reported by Al Jazeera.

