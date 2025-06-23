Israel Airstrikes: 6 Military Airports in Iran Targeted; 15 Fighter Jets and Helicopters Reportedly Destroyed

Israel airstrikes on Monday, June 23, on Iran destroyed at least 15 fighter jets and helicopters, including F-14s, F-5s, and AH-1s, further degrading Iran’s ability to counter Israeli airstrikes. As per reports, the attack was carried out by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in six different Iranian military airports across western, eastern, and central Iran.

Israel said in a statement posted on its Hebrew account on X. The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refuelling aircraft, and F-14, F-5 and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces. "The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army’s air power from them."

"Intelligence guidance from the Military Intelligence Service, in the Kermanshah area in Iran, destroying several launch and storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles aimed at the territory of the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF continues to intensify its attacks on the Iranian regime's military capabilities and will continue to work to achieve air superiority in order to maintain the security of the State of Israel," it added.

This came a day after Iran launched a barrage of missile attacks, targeting major Israeli cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa, following the US airstrikes on Iran's three nuclear sites on Sunday.