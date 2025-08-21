Israel allocates milllions to aid business near Lebanese border

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): The Investment Authority in Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry is publishing a dedicated capital investment track to preserve and strengthen business activity in localities and industrial zones near the Lebanese border.

The track, with a scope of 60 million Shekels (USD 17.6 million), is being published as part of the ministry's extensive assistance program to strengthen industry and business activity in the north, which was recently approved by the government, with a total scope of approximately 610 million Shekels (USD 179 million).

The track allows for a grant of up to 50 per cent of the investment volume, and is intended for businesses, with an emphasis on the industrial sector, that were located in the area near the border as of October 6, 2023, and are interested in making investments in fixed assets, with the aim of returning to the level of activity on the eve of the start of the "Iron Swords" war. These are budgets that will significantly assist in the economic development of the localities and industrial areas, which were damaged, sometimes severely, as a result of the fighting. (ANI/TPS)

