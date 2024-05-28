Israel allocates USD 24.5 million to fight against international boycott

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministerial Committee for Innovation Science and Technology Monday approved the allocation of 90 million Shekels (USD 24.5 million) for the fight against the academic boycott of Israel. The program is entitled "strengthening international collaborations in science and attracting researchers to academia and industry."

Of the funds, the Ministry of Innovation will allocate 50 million Shekels (USD 13.6 million) - 40 million in 2024 to promote bi-national research, and an additional 10 million between 2024 and 2025 to strengthen international collaborations in various ways.

The Ministry of Education and Research will receive 32.6 million shekels (USD 8.9 million).

Among the operative steps that will be taken in favor of the fight against the boycott - encouraging internationalization and strengthening ties of the research institutions in Israel with leading institutions abroad through a new call that will allow the academic institutions funding for programs for visits by delegations of researchers and students to Israel, strengthening ties with managements of parallel institutions abroad, courses common and other activities. (ANI/TPS)

