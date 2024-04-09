Israel and Cyprus work to expand environmental cooperation

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman and the Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development of Cyprus, Maria Panayiotou, agreed on cooperation between their countries in a number of environmental fields.

In the meeting between the two, Minister Silman noted her great appreciation for the extensive cooperation between Cyprus and Israel in the fields of environment and climate. She also emphasised Israel's support for Cyprus' climate initiative.

The initiative began a few years ago with the aim of ensuring cooperation between the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in dealing with climate change.

In the conversation, it was agreed that the Israeli side would examine how to increase its involvement in the Cypriot initiative. To this end, the services decided on a meeting at a professional level of experts in the field of preparing for climate change.

Minister Silman informed her counterpart that the Knesset approved in the first reading the climate bill, which is being led by the Ministry of Environmental Protection. The proposal includes goals and plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to ensure that Israel meets its international obligations.

Minister Silman invited Minister Panayiotou to visit Israel with experts from her office and stakeholders from Cyprus.

The goal is to get to know the Israeli technologies to deal with the water crisis and climate change and to continue the discussion on cooperation between different parties from the two countries. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor