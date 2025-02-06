Israel announces plan for Gaza residents to 'leave', welcomes Trump's "long-term reconstruction" initiative

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 : Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that he had instructed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare a plan allowing any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave the region, with options to exit via land, sea, or air.

He criticised Hamas for using Gaza's residents as "human shields" and extorting money through the humanitarian aid system, while preventing their departure.

Sharing a post on X, Katz wrote, "I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them. Hamas has used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population, and now holds them hostageextorting money from them through the humanitarian aid system and preventing their departure from Gaza."

"The plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air. Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory. Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse. Meanwhile, countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza," the post added.

He further said that the people of Gaza should have the right to freedom of movement and migration, as is customary everywhere in the world.

Katz also welcomed the "bold initiative" by US President Donald Trump to create opportunities for "long-term reconstruction" in Gaza.

"I welcome President @realDonaldTrump bold initiative, which can create extensive opportunities for those in Gaza who wish to leave, assist them in resettling in host countries, and support long-term reconstruction efforts in a demilitarized, threat-free Gaza after Hamasan effort that will take many years," he further said.

Notably, Trump had said that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area.

Trump, while addressing a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4, also affirmed that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump said at the press conference.

"I'm hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all. With the same goal in mind, my administration has been moving quickly to restore trust in the alliance and rebuild American strength throughout the region," he added.

