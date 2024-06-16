Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza military offensive

Tel Aviv, June 16 (IANS/DPA) The Israeli military said that it will conduct a daily "tactical pause" in its activities in the south of the Gaza Strip to allow more aid deliveries.

The pause "will take place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then further north," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on X.

The hiatus is intended to "increase the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza," the IDF added.

The route runs south of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israel's army is continuing its international operations.

Israel deems Rafah the last stronghold of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, with more than 1,200 dead, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel on October 7 last year.

According to the Hamas-controlled Health Authority, more than 37,000 people have been killed and more than 85,000 injured in the course of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor