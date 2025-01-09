Israel appoints six new Ambassadors

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): The Appointments Committee for appointing heads of missions abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar decided Thursday on the following ambassadorial appointments

Walid Abu-Hiya, who serves in the Economic Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed to the position of Israel's ambassador to Georgia.

Maya Kadosh, who serves as director of the Coordination and Political Planning Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as head of the political staff of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and who served as a senior political advisor to former Foreign Minister Israel Katz, was appointed to the position of Israel's ambassador to Hungary.

Yoav Bastritsky, who serves as the deputy ambassador to Azerbaijan, was appointed to the position of Israel's ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Ruth Cohen-Dar, who serves as director of the Public Diplomacy Division, was appointed to the position of mobile (non-resident) ambassador to Malta and Slovenia.

Vivian Eisen, trainee at the National Security College, was appointed to the position of mobile (non-resident) ambassador to North Macedonia.

Simon Sarousi, who serves in the European Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed to the position of Israel's ambassador to the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Benin and Togo.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will bring the appointments for approval by the Ministerial Committee for Appointments in the Foreign Service and the Cabinet Plenum. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor