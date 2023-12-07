Israel approves minimal increase in amount of fuel entering Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 : The Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday announced that it would approve the proposal of the war cabinet to allow a minimal supplement of fuel in the southern Gaza strip.

Taking to its official handle on X, Israel's PMO posted, "The Security Cabinet, this evening, approved the recommendation of the War Cabinet to allow a minimal supplement of fuel - necessary to prevent a humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics - into the southern Gaza Strip."

"This minimal amount will be determined from time to time by the war cabinet, in accordance with the disease rate and humanitarian conditions in the Strip," it added.

The security cabinet had reportedly convened following US pressure, with Washington demanding that the daily delivery of 60,000 litres of fuel be doubled or even tripled, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it received 80 aid trucks in Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, CNN reported.

"The trucks contain food, water, relief assistance, medical supplies, and medicines," PRCS noted in a statement.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned of the lack of access to humanitarian aid in the strip after the end of the seven-day truce between Hamas and Israel.

The number of aid trucks "is well below the daily average of 170 trucks and 110,000 litres of fuel that had entered during the humanitarian pause implemented between 24 and 30 November", the OCHA added.

CNN quoted an Egyptian official as saying that 50 aid trucks entered the Strip through the Rafah crossing on Tuesday while the OCHA said 100 trucks went in on Monday.

