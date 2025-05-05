Israel approves plan to expand military operations, occupy Gaza: official

Jerusalem, May 5 Israel's security cabinet has approved a plan to escalate the offensive in Gaza, including the occupation of the Gaza Strip and continued control over captured areas, a senior Israeli official said Monday.

The ministers "unanimously" approved the operational plan, the official said on condition of anonymity. The vote came hours after military chief Eyal Zamir announced that "tens of thousands" of call-up orders for reservists would be issued this week to intensify the offensive.

The cabinet also approved a framework for the possible future entry of humanitarian aid to the devastated enclave, which Israel has completely blockaded since March 2 following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement. It was not immediately clear when aid deliveries might resume.

Israel has defended the blockade, saying it aims to prevent Hamas from seizing control of supplies and to pressure the group into accepting a deal on Israel's terms, Xinhua news agency reported. However, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned Sunday that the blockade has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza of catastrophic levels, describing the situation as "beyond imagination."

During a meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the new plan marks a shift in strategy, "moving from tactical raids to the occupation and continued control of territory," according to a statement by his office.

Netanyahu also said he continues to promote a plan to facilitate the "voluntary departure" of Gazans and that talks are underway with several countries to receive refugees.

The plan will include, "occupying Gaza and holding the territories, moving the Gaza population southward for their protection, denying Hamas the ability to distribute humanitarian aid, and launching powerful strikes on Hamas -- measures that will contribute to its defeat," the senior official said.

Israel ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas in March and resumed its air and ground operations. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli offensive began in October 2023.

