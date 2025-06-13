Israel Attacks Iran: Top Military Commander Hossein Salami and Two Iranian Nuclear Scientists Killed in Airstrikes

Tensions in the Middle East dramatically escalated on Friday as Israel launched a massive military offensive against Iran, targeting key nuclear and military sites. The operation, codenamed "Rising Lion," resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and two senior nuclear scientists. According to reports from international news agencies, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out aerial missile strikes on Iran’s nuclear centers and military bases, inflicting heavy damage. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the operation, stating it was a preemptive response to credible intelligence suggesting an imminent Iranian attack.

“We have taken action to neutralize threats from Iran. Due to the high probability of retaliatory missile or drone strikes, a state of emergency has been declared. All non-essential public activities have been suspended,” said Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz.

Among those killed in the Israeli strikes were two key nuclear scientists:

Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, and

Dr. Mohammad Mehdi, President of Islamic Azad University in Tehran.



Dr. Abbasi had previously survived an assassination attempt in 2010. Iranian state television confirmed their deaths and condemned the attack as a direct assault on Iran’s scientific and defense infrastructure.



Explosion at Natanz Nuclear Facility

Iranian officials reported a major explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility, one of the country's most sensitive and fortified atomic sites. The facility, located about 225 kilometers south of Tehran, has been at the center of international concern over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Leadership Reshuffle and Military Response

In the wake of General Salami’s death, Iran has appointed General Vahidi, former chief of the elite Quds Force, as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Revolutionary Guards. Sources within Iran indicate that Vahidi has already ordered a military response to the Israeli attacks. The Iranian government confirmed that several of its nuclear and military installations were hit in the offensive and stated that “appropriate retaliation” will follow.

Global Concerns Mount

The attacks mark one of the most serious confrontations between the two nations in recent years and raise concerns about a broader regional conflict. World powers have called for restraint as both Iran and Israel brace for potential escalation.