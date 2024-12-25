Israel: Balance of public's financial assets portfolio up USD 61 billion

Jerusalem [Israel], December 25 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel reported that in the third quarter of 2024, the balance of the public's financial assets portfolio increased by approximately 221.7 billion Shekels (USD 61 billion) - 3.9 per cent - to about 6 trillion Shekels (USD 1.63 trillion).

The increase in the portfolio's value in the third quarter was mainly due to increases in the balance of equities in Israel (10.5 per cent), and in the balance of corporate bonds (5 per cent).

The balance of the asset portfolio managed by institutional investors increased in the third quarter by approximately 114 billion Shekels (USD 31 billion) - 4.3 per cent - to 2.77 trillion Shekels (USD 750 billion) at the end of the quarter.

Institutional investors' rate of exposure to foreign assets declined by about 0.3 percentage points to approximately 46.7 per cent, and their rate of exposure to foreign currency increased by about 0.5 percentage points to about 24.1 per cent at the end of the quarter.

The value of the portfolio managed by mutual funds in Israel increased by approximately 39.6 billion Shekels (USD 10.8 billion) - 7.6 per cent- in the third quarter, to 557.8 billion Shekels (USD 152 billion). There were net new investments, mainly in funds specializing in foreign equities and in shekel money market funds. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor