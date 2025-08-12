Israel: Ban imposed on open fires in public places due to massive heatwave

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Fire and Rescue Commissioner signed an order prohibiting the lighting of fires in open areas throughout the country from Thursday, August 7, 2025, until Sunday, August 31, 2025, at midnight.

The order comes out of fear of forest fires and more as Israel is suffering through its worst heatwave in a century.

The fire ban order applies to all of Israel, except for the area south of Highway 25 (the road connecting the Arava-Dimona-Beer Sheva-Netivot intersection), and prohibits the lighting of fires in open areas. Technical work that creates a fire or a fire will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the order. (ANI/TPS)

