Israel: Billions allocated to upgrade airports

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): The government approved a budget of 7.2 billion Shekels ($1.95 billion) for the development of airports in Israel and hundreds of millions of Shekels for the upgrade and development of land border crossings.

The budget is intended for upgrading and expanding Israel's aviation infrastructure, mainly Ben Gurion Airport, but also includes significant investments in Ramon Airport in the Negev and Haifa Airport, as well as for developing land border crossings as a bridge to peace.

At Ben Gurion Airport - Israel's main gateway to the world - projects to expand the terminal infrastructure will be carried out within the budget in order to increase passenger capacity and upgrade the inspection and management infrastructure. Budgets were also provided for the Unified Controls Project (UCC) - the establishment of an innovative main unit for integrated management and control, which will significantly improve operational and security efficiency at the airport.

The baggage sorting systems and technological inspection systems will be adapted to an innovative and advanced generation. In addition, the establishment of the fifth wing in Terminal 3 was approved to complete the air structure, replace 24 passenger boarding bridges in concourses C, B and D, upgrade Terminal 1, add parking areas and continue to develop advanced management and control systems. (ANI/TPS)

