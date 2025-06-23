Israel Blows Up Evin Prison in Tehran in Latest Attack; Visuals Surface

An Israeli airstrike on the morning of Monday, June 23, allegedly targeted Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran. According to Iranian state media, the strike damaged only the front gate of the high-security facility, which houses political prisoners. CCTV footage from the scene, now circulating online, shows black smoke billowing after a rocket hit the target. Israel has not officially commented on the attack.

Evin Prison, which is under sanctions from both the US and the EU, is partly controlled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The facility has long been viewed as a symbol of state repression and often holds prisoners used as diplomatic leverage in negotiations with Western governments.

🚨 BREAKING: The Israeli Air Force bombed the gates of Iran's Evin Prison in Tehran, which holds Iranians opposed to the Islamic regime. No word if any prisoners escaped. pic.twitter.com/rcsygRewcD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2025

The strike on Tehran came shortly after former US President Donald Trump declared that he wanted to "Make Iran Great Again." US intelligence agencies have alleged that Iran is producing nuclear weapons at its facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The US reportedly bombed alleged nuclear bunkers using 30,000-pound munitions. According to Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), significant structural damage is “expected” at the Fordo facility, although a full inspection has not yet been conducted.

In retaliation, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel on Monday as part of a renewed wave of its "Operation True Promise 3," reportedly targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa. Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem, though no immediate damage reports were available. Israeli defence systems responded by intercepting the incoming projectiles.