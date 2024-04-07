Israel: Bus fired upon in Sunday's terrorist shooting
By ANI | Published: April 7, 2024 11:12 PM2024-04-07T23:12:23+5:302024-04-07T23:15:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): The bullet-riddled bus after a terrorist attack in which shots were fired, near ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): The bullet-riddled bus after a terrorist attack in which shots were fired, near the Nabi Elias junction on Highway 55.
Two people were wounded, one seriously and one moderately.
The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) launched a manhunt for the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app