Israel: Bus fired upon in Sunday's terrorist shooting

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): The bullet-riddled bus after a terrorist attack in which shots were fired, near the Nabi Elias junction on Highway 55.

Two people were wounded, one seriously and one moderately.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) launched a manhunt for the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor