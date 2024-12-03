Israel buys advanced drones to bolster battlefield capabilities: Ministry

Jerusalem, Dec 3 Israel's Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday the purchase of $40 million worth of advanced drones and autonomous systems from Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons and defence manufacturer.

Under the contracts, Elbit will supply intelligence-collection drones, mission-specific drones, and mini-drones designed for precision strikes in urban areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new systems feature "advanced capabilities and are designed for various missions, including precise intelligence gathering and targeted strikes," said the ministry, adding that it strengthens the military's autonomous combat capabilities on the battlefield.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in multi-front conflicts involving Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and a major military campaign in Gaza.

During this period, Israel has increasingly relied on drones for surveillance and precision strikes to monitor militant activity and conduct targeted operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor